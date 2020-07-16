Synchrony Financial (SYF +0.7% ) enters a new multi-year agreement with Club Champion that allows the customer golf club fitter's customers to continue to access special financing offers.

The agreement comes 10 months after the two companies extended a special financing program for Club Champion customers who use the Synchrony Sport Card.

The companies' ongoing relationship has resulted in more extensive customization of financing solutions, they said.

Club Champion CFO Brian Burke said the agreement comes at a good time, when demand for golf increases in the post-pandemic world.

"We will see new participants on courses in the coming months, and we want to support them in any way we can. Part of that is unlocking more affordability options and making the purchasing experience that much more seamless," he said.

Last month, Synchrony entered a pact with Verizon on its new Visa card.