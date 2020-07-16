CFRA VP John Freeman downgrades ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) from Buy to Hold, noting that most multiples (forward and trailing, revenue and earnings-based) are at 10-year highs.

Ansys remains "one of the highest quality companies in software," and CFRA has become incrementally more positive on the long-term outlook.

The firm raises its FY21 EPS forecast from $7.73 to $7.90, driving the 12-month price target up $21 to $302.

Freeman raises his FY20 EPS estimate from $6.19 to $6.24 and FY22 from $9.38 to $10.05.