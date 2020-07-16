Karora Resources (OTCQX:KRRGF) reports gold production of 24,078 oz in Q2, slightly below the prior quarter's 24,816 oz production, from its Beta Hunt and Higginsville mines in Western Australia.

Q2 Gold sales were 23,185 oz, compared to Q1's 24,626 oz.

Its cash balance increased 31% Q/Q to $50.2M as at June 30, with all gold hedge agreements paid in full.

1H20 production now sits at 48,894 oz, in line with the company's 2020 gold production guidance of 90,000-95,000 oz and AISC of $1,050-$1,200/oz sold. It further targets to lower AISC costs to US$1,000/oz by the end of 2020.