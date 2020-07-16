Therma Bright (OTCPK:THRBF +79.0% ) provides an update on its project with Orpheus Medica for the development of rapid test to detect COVID-19 virus in saliva, CoviSafe.

The project will integrate Orpheus' biologics platform, coupled with third party rapid detection and portable device technology, to develop a reliable palm-sized test for screening of COVID-19 virus in saliva.

Orpheus and its collaborators have already spent over $500k on the development of a series of antibody and peptide-based detection molecules.

