SMIC's (OTCQX:SMICY) became the largest mainland China IPO in a decade with the listing.

Shares rose nearly 202% in the first trading day, though wild price swings are common for STAR Market stocks.

The company issued 1,685,620,000 shares at 27.46 yuan/share.

The listing gave SMIC a market cap of over $84B, making it Shanghai's most valuable tech company.

SMIC, China's largest chipmaker, helps with China's push to grow the domestic semiconductor industry. The goal was accelerated by the U.S. trade war.

