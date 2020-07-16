Bank OZK (OZK +1.3% ) agrees to sell its Hilton Head Island and Bluffton, South Carolina branches to Sharonview Federal Credit Union.

The move comes just after the recently announced exit from Alabama, stating the bank is finding it difficult to operate within the region with just two branches.

These two branches have combined deposits of $107M and a $3M loan portfolio as of March 31, 2020.

However, the deal is expected to close in Q4, pending regulatory approval, and should result in modest gain on sale.