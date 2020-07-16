Techs actually fairly valued, will continue to outperform – Goldman’s Kostin

Tech shares will keep outperforming over the next decade and current valuations aren’t exceedingly rich, says Goldman Sachs Chief Equity Strategist David Kostin.

“Technology has the benefit of longer duration, a longer tail of their earnings and their cash flow and their business models” and a “low interest rate environment is supportive of longer-duration assets,” Kostin told Bloomberg Television.

“In our model the tech sector is more closely trading around fail value than maybe people anticipate,” he says. “Household and consumer product companies are much more rich in valuation.”

For cyclicals like financials, industrials and materials to catch up, you need "not just better economic data, but a rising rate environment," which is a “recipe for those companies to do better.”

Investors are now looking “further into the future to rationalize share prices at the current high level,” Kostin adds. Goldman estimates S&P 500 earnings per share of $170 in 2021 and $188 in 2022. It sees a 6% annualized return on the market through 2030.

There are also indications investors aren’t so confident about sustainability and the rapid economic recovery, as they are willing to “pay a big premium for solvency and liquidity and companies with strong balance sheets,” he says.

