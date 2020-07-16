Barrick Gold (GOLD -2.0% ) preliminary Q2 gold production fell 15% due to coronavirus-induced disruptions at an Argentinian mine and a dispute in Papua New Guinea.

Production reached 1.15M ounces of gold and 120M pounds of copper, and sales stood at 1.22M ounces of gold and 123M pounds of copper.

Although the company says it is on track to meet its production target of 4.6M - 5M ounces, it also noted rising costs. Total cash costs per ounce of gold are expected to be 2% to 4% higher and all-in sustaining costs per ounce are expected to rise 7-9%, sequentially.

In April, the government of Papua New Guinea refused to extend an expired lease for Porgera gold mine, forcing the company to put the mine on care and maintenance and lower its annual gold production forecast.

Average market price for gold rose 30% to $1,711 per ounce.

Barrick is scheduled to report its second-quarter results on Aug. 10.