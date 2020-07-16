Based on the performance of its U.S. and U.K. retail automotive dealerships and used vehicle supercenter operations in June, Penske Automotive Group (PAG +5.0% ) expects to report EPS from continuing operations of $0.52 - $0.57 in Q2.

New and used unit sales improved sequentially from May to June.

The company ended June with a strong liquidity position of nearly $1.2B of cash and availability under its credit facilities and intends to repay $300M in senior subordinated notes, maturing August 15, 2020.

The company continues suspension of cash dividend and will reevaluate it in the future.

Q2 results will be out before the market opens on July 29, 2020.

Press release