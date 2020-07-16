IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) is 5% lower after a filing with a preliminary update for shareholders on some of its businesses.

There's been volatility since last summer's announcement of a separation from Match Group (MTCH -2.7% ), CEO Joey Levin says, with a "record bull market, a short bear market, a recession and a global pandemic. Our market value has doubled, halved and tripled - all in the span of less than a year. That wasn't the plan."

He's offering monthly trends as part of a "more regular cadence" on metrics from a now-slimmer IAC.

"ANGI Homeservices (ANGI -7.8% ) seems to have hit the bottom in March and bounced back quickly, with continued momentum in our fixed price offerings and exciting new initiatives such as payments in our mobile app," he says. "Service professional capacity is once again our biggest challenge, but our solutions around fixed price services seem to be working."

Vimeo has "broken through" with businesses appreciating the need for video communication: "We see it clearly in our bookings and revenue growth as well as product engagement across both self-serve and enterprise."

Dotdash has maintained double-digit positive Y/Y revenue growth each month in 2020 so far, and Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) has returned to Y/Y growth, "with signs of strong demand as the pandemic has elevated the need for our users to obtain in-home care of their kids or elderly family members."

The company is in the middle of a three-hour conference call with sell-side analysts about the business.