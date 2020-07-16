Brookfield Asset Management (BAM -0.1% ) holds the initial closing of its first European core-plus real estate fund with a total equity commitment to date of €725M.

The Brookfield European Real Estate Partnership committed in mid-April to its first investment, 42 rue de Paradis, an office building in Paris.

Brookfield’s cornerstone investors include a mix of public and private pensions, insurance companies as well as a commitment from Brookfield Asset Management through Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY).

“Evolving market dynamics are creating new opportunities and a substantial pipeline in core-plus real estate throughout Europe,” said Zachary Vaughan, head of Europe Real Estate at Brookfield.

Robust fundraising helped bolster Brookfield's Q1 results; BAM is scheduled to report Q2 results on Aug. 13.