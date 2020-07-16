Citing "increasing visibility into demand improvement and earnings recovery," JPMorgan lifts Corning (NYSE:GLW) from Neutral to Overweight.

Improving data points made the firm confident that Corning will beat consensus estimates for its display segment in Q2 and Q3.

Analyst Samik Chatterjee sees GLW eclipsing "the recent peak in 2018 led by continued growth in all segments."

Chatterjee thinks investors will "attribute a higher than normalized earnings multiple even on CY21 earnings."

JPMorgan raises its GLW price target from $25 to $36.