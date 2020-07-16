CIT Group's (CIT +1.0% ) Power and Energy unit served as lead arranger for a $126M financing for the 108-MW direct current Trent River Solar project in Pollocksville, North Carolina, on behalf of solar project developer Pine Gate Renewables.

Currently, Pine Gate operates more than 400 MW of renewable energy projects and has additional 4 GW of projects in different stages of development across U.S.

Under a 20-year purchase agreement, Trent River Solar project will sell power to Duke Energy Progress.

With regards the financing, CIT is providing a package of cash management and capital markets services.