Badger Meter (BMI -5.4% ) Q2 reported net sales decrease of 12% Y/Y to $91.12M, with municipal water sales 9% lower year-over-year.

Sales of flow instrumentation products decreased 22% Y/Y, due to weak demand throughout the quarter across the array of end markets served.

Q2 Gross margin improved by 45 bps to 39.3%, reflecting benefit of cost actions, favorable sales mix and price cost dynamics.

Operating margin declined by 62 bps to 13.9%, representing decremental margins on the sales decline of ~20%.

Generated $21.7M of cash provided by operations; and ended the quarter with $85.2M in cash, and $125M in revolving credit.

Company says the cost actions taken during the quarter allowed to preserve profitability and cash flow despite the rapid demand disruption.

Previously: Badger Meter EPS misses by $0.01, misses on revenue (July 16)