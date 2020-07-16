Orchid Island Capital's (ORC +4.4% ) Q2 estimates include GAAP net income of $0.74/share including an estimated $0.43/share of net realized and unrealized gains on RMBS and derivative instruments. It compares to Q1's net loss of $1.41/share including net realized and unrealized losses of $1.68/share.

Book value per share is estimated to $5.22 vs. book value per share of $4.65 at March 31. Market value was $4.71 as of June 30.

Total return of equity for Q2 was 15.8% with the total return of $0.72/share, comprised of $0.57 increase in book value per share and dividend of $0.165/share.