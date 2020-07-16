Deutsche Bank lifts Mondelez International (MDLZ +1.0% ) and Kraft Heinz (KHC +3.6% ) to Buy ratings after having both food stocks set at Hold.

While DB calls the valuation on the two food majors too compelling to stay on the sidelines, the firm also sees the staples sector in general as intriguing.

"We are reinforcing our constructive view on Staples, and highlighting incremental preference for the Food subsector (upgrading MDLZ and KHC to Buy). Recent COVID-driven events should allow Food companies an opportunity to accelerate self-improvement efforts; reduce their leverage ratios faster (enhancing strategic optionality); increase much needed reinvestments in capabilities, marketing, and innovation; and in turn improve go-forward fundamental prospects, especially relative to smaller, less well-financed competition—a proven formula for success in other CPG subsectors over the past 5+ years."

Kraft has been a surprising outperformer over the last year.