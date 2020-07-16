More than 2,300 health, wellness and convenience products will now be delivered on-demand to consumers in Chicago, Atlanta and Denver through the Walgreens (WBA +1.8% ) and DoorDash (DOORD) collaboration.

During summer, it seeks to expand to Cincinnati, Cleveland, Minneapolis, Oklahoma City, Phoenix, Sacramento and Seattle.

By the end of summer 2020, they plan to offer +5K items for delivery on the DoorDash platform.

Walgreens is available on DoorDash's subscription service, DashPass, offering unlimited free delivery fees and reduced service fees to members.

Walgreens shares have been sharply lagging the broader market during the market recovery (-25.5% in past 6 months vs. -1.7%).

The stocks tumbled last week on disappointing earnings, but has recovered some as investors saw the performance problems concentrated in its Boots UK business.

"When considering the forward P/E and price to cash flow ratios, the company currently trades for roughly half the historical valuation. I will add that much of the company’s revenues come from essential items that are immune to pandemic concerns and economic cycles," Chuck Walston wrote on Seeking Alpha this week.