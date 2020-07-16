The tepid demand for Fed lending facilities proves their success, Williams says

In a kind of paradox, the relatively low take-up of the Fed's emergency lending facilities enacted to calm markets in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic provides evidence of their success, said New York Fed President John Williams in prepared speech for a financial videoconference.

"The existence of the facilities, even in a backstop role, has helped boost confidence to the point where borrowers are able to access credit from the private market at affordable rates," he said.

He stresses that the Fed's emergency facilities differ to reflect specifics of markets and sectors, but that all have the same goal — "keeping credit flowing to households, businesses small and large, and other key segments of the economy."

But, of course, during a healthcare crisis, monetary policy isn't enough.

"Sound healthcare policy and the ability of fiscal authorities to put cash directly in the hands of Americans are both essential for the economy to endure this devastating episode," he said.

As for the Fed: "Severe crises demand innovative and decisive responses, and the Federal Reserve is striving to deliver just that."

It all comes down to why the Fed was created in 1913, he said: "to keep credit flowing when fear and uncertainty take hold, and in that way to foster a strong economy with maximum employment and stable prices."

In late March and early April, the Fed added trillions of dollars to financial markets by boosting its purchase of Treasury securities and agency MBS and creating several emergency lending programs, such as a Main Street Lending Facility, Primary and Secondary Corporate Credit Facilities, Term Asset-Backed Securities Loan Facility, and Municipal Liquidity Facility.