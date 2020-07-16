After TSMC (TSM -1.2% ) raised its 2020 capex by $1B to $16-17B, BofA sees a net positive for Buy-rated semi equipment stocks Lam Research (LRCX +0.2% ), Applied Materials (AMAT -0.3% ), and KLA (KLAC -0.2% ).

BofA says TSMC's figure implies foundry capex could grow 20%+ this year, above the firm's modeled 13% foundry WFE growth.

The firm notes the high capex is preparing for 2021 demand, supporting BofA's forecast of a 7% Y/Y recovery for non-memory semis next year.

TSMC's HPC business grew 38% Y/Y and 12% Q/Q driven by the stay-at-home trend, which BofA sees positive for Nvidia (NVDA -1.9% ), AMD (AMD -2.0% ), Broadcom (AVGO -1.0% ), and Marvell (MRVL -2.3% ).

Semi names are trading lower today amid heightened U.S.-China trade tensions.

Previously: TSMC's record Q2 profits shake off Huawei, pandemic (Jul. 16 2020)