EU registrations of new passenger cars -22.3% Y/Y to 949,722 units in June; improvement from 52.3% drop in May.
With France standing out to +1.2% due to government's incentives to low-emission vehicle sales, all other EU markets posted decline. Spain (-36.7%), Germany (-32.3%) and Italy (-23.1%).
The half yearly data shows the contraction of 38.1% with Spain recording the biggest decline of 50.9% amid the coronavirus pandemic.
New registrations decline among the top 6 carmakers by highest market share:
Source: ACEA
