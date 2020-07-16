EU registrations of new passenger cars -22.3% Y/Y to 949,722 units in June; improvement from 52.3% drop in May.

With France standing out to +1.2% due to government's incentives to low-emission vehicle sales, all other EU markets posted decline. Spain (-36.7%), Germany (-32.3%) and Italy (-23.1%).

The half yearly data shows the contraction of 38.1% with Spain recording the biggest decline of 50.9% amid the coronavirus pandemic.

New registrations decline among the top 6 carmakers by highest market share:

Source: ACEA