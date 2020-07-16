BIOLASE (BIOL -5.9% ) announced expiration of its oversubscribed (229%) rights offering on July 15, 2020; subscriptions totaled 49,375 units.

Units at a subscription price of $1K/unit, consisting of one share of the newly created Series F convertible preferred stock and 2,500 warrants to purchase BIOLASE's shares at $0.40/share.

The Series F stock will be immediately convertible at the holders' option into BIOLASE shares at $0.40/share.

Due to the over-subscription, BIOLASE upsized its offering from the original 15K units to 18K units; participants are expected to be reduced pro-rata to the total upsized offering.

Expected gross proceeds of ~$18M.

Offer expected to be closed on or about July 20, 2020.