In the upcoming weeks, Big Lots and Value City Furniture, U-Haul, subsidiary of AMERCO (UHAL +0.5% ) will close its Tucson retail showroom doors and cease its other store operations in order to explore better growth opportunities for serving customers.

Operating since 44 years at the location, the store will now transfer the self-storage customers possessions to a new company-owned and -operated store less than two miles away.

The new space will also include an expansive showroom featuring a full line of moving supplies, boxes, hitches, towing accessories, bike racks and more.