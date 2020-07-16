Accessory-dwelling units ("ADUs") are gaining popularity in the U.S real estate market in the past two decades, and with the pandemic intensifying the affordable housing crisis, that's only bound to continue.

Accessory-dwelling units are also known as granny flats, garage apartments, and in-law suites.

A study by Freddie Mac finds that 70K properties with ADUs were sold in 2019, representing 4.2% of total homes sold on the Multiple Listing Service, up from 8K properties, or 1.1%, sold in 2000.

80K ADU rentals were leased in 2019, or about 2.9% of total holes leased on MLS vs. 1K rentals, or 1.2%, in 2000.

The study finds that demand for ADUs is highest in the fastest-growing regions of the U.S.; California, Florida, Texas, and Georgia account for half of the 1.4M ADUs identified.

Portland, Dallas, Seattle, Los Angeles, and Miami were the fastest growing metro areas, each with double-digit growth since 2015.

The research is based on 1.4M distinct, single-family properties with ADUs, which were identified using a national-level dataset of 600M MLS transactions dating to the late 1990s.

The study examines various structural types of ADUs in use (both permitted and unpermitted) and discusses the measurable benefits ADUs have in communities.

