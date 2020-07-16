Since recovering from March's panicky plunge, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) for the last 2.5 months has mostly been confined to a trading range in the mid-$9K area. That's continuing today, with the popular crypto down 0.75% to $9,128.

Making some news on the technical front, the GTI Vera Convergence Divergence Indicator has triggered its first sell signal since early June, when Bitcoin tried, but failed to put in a move above $10K.

Last night's Twitter hack involved Bitcoin, with those blue checkmarks hacked promising to pay back double what anybody sent them in Bitcoin.

But with all those headlines, the interest in Bitcoin based on online searches is back down to where it has been the rest of the week. There was an overnight spike of searches at 1 a.m. ET, but similar to others seen the past few days.

"Yesterday’s Twitter hack was a great reminder of how vulnerable cryptocurrency traders are to hacking incidents," says Oanda's Edward Moya. Maybe. But a Venn diagram of those who own Bitcoin, and those who send it to Bill Gates when his Twitter account promises to send back twice that amount would seemingly yield a microscopic overlap. "A fool and his money are soon parted," once said another wise man.