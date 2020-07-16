Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) expands patient enrollment in its Phase 1 trial evaluating eprenetapopt, in TP53 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

Following the completion of the safety lead-in portion of the trial, a 30-subject first expansion cohort will evaluate combination of eprenetapopt with venetoclax and azacitidine in frontline TP53 mutant AML.

The lead-in portion of the trial evaluated the tolerability of eprenetapopt with venetoclax, with or without azacitidine, and no dose-limiting toxicities were observed.

The Company will also evaluate front-line treatment with the doublet therapy of eprenetapopt and azacitidine in ~30 additional TP53 mutant AML patients

Safety and efficacy will be evaluated in both patient cohorts.