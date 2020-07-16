Following Barclays' initiation of communications tower stocks, Cowen has weighed in with its Q2 preview and is staying bullish on the sector as a whole.

The firm is expecting results to be in line with expectations. Consensus holds that American Tower (AMT -1.1% ) will post funds from operations of $1.94/share later this month. Crown Castle International (CCI -1.4% ) is expected to log FFO of $1.43/share, and SBA Communications (SBAC -0.4% ) FFO of $1.88/share.

Investor focus in the reports will be on second-half trends, Cowen notes, as well as the rate of acceleration into a possible economic recovery in 2021.

It's keeping Overweight ratings on all three stocks. Its price target of $281 on American Tower implies 10% upside; a target of $184 on CCI suggest 11% upside; and a target of $331 on SBAC implies 13% upside.