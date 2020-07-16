UBS lifts estimates on Nomad Foods (NOMD -0.0% ) to reflect the company's strong position in the consumer consumption shift to at-home food.

"With elevated demand continuing into June, we forecast +11% 2Q organic sales (prior: +6%) and model adj. EBITDA of €109m, which assumes a low-20% contribution margin when factoring in higher factory utilization and operating costs," preview analyst Andrew Olsen and team.

Valuation on Nomad is called attractive at ~9X to 10x EBITDA and back-half momentum is expected with the Green Cuisine meat-free platform set to be rolled out.

In the firm's long-term look, Nomad is seen emerging better positioned to the shifting consumer trends as elevated demand creates increased trial and repeat & market-share gains for Nomad's renovated core product set and Frozen's value proposition becomes more apparent in a more recessionary environment.

UBS keeps a Buy rating on Nomad and price target of $26 vs. the average sell-side PT of $26.81.

Nomad announced earlier today that it plans to report results on August 6