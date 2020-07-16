First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 17th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.21 (-50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $487.62M (+5.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, FHN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward.