Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 17th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 (-73.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.51B (-3.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ALLY has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward.

