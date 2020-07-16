Vystar (OTCQB:VYST +25.4% ) restarted production of its RxAir®400 Ultraviolet light air purification systems with a new manufacturer, that will enable enhanced reliability for supply chain, production and delivery.

RxAir400 is a smaller, consumer/small business-sized version of the industrial size Rx3000 FDA-certified Class II medical device UV light air purifier designed for disinfection use in hospitals.

Company anticipates receiving the first shipment of 10,000 RxAir400 units and replacement bulb cartridges from the new manufacturer in ~45 days.

Company received cash deposits on pre-orders of ~ $1M of RXAir products at retail.

Press Release