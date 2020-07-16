Deutsche Bank starts off coverage on Nikola (NKLA -1.1% ) with a Hold rating on near-term caution, but calls the name the best way to invest directly in zero-emission trucks over the long-term.

"Nikola offers investors a rare pure way to invest in zero-emission commercial trucks, whose adoption is poised to take off, driven by global regulations. In particular, its fuel-cell solution which bundles electric truck, hydrogen fuel, and full service and maintenance in one contract priced at lower cost of ownership than traditional trucks, could be attractive to fleet operators, and generate solid revenue for Nikola and attractive returns throughout the life of the vehicles."

Shares of Nikola have cooled off a bit as investors have been dabbling all over the EV sector.