Strong trading activities and debt and equity underwriting that's been driving Q2 earnings beats at the biggest banks aren't sustainable, writes Odeon Capital's Dick Bove.

Furthermore, the traditional banking business is being driven by huge increases in deposits, shrinking loans, and lower interest rates, he adds.

Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo lists the 3Gs applying to Q2 beats — Government stimulus, which helps to mitigate losses and bolsters capital markets; Green shoots up through mid-July; and Goliath is Winning on market share gains and digital dominance.

He points to JPMorgan Chase (JPM +0.3% ), U.S. Bancorp (USB +0.1% ), and PNC Financial as among his favorites due to their high quality; also likes Goldman Sachs (GS -0.8% ) and Citigroup (C -0.7% ) for their high beta.

The "elephant in the room", though, is the recent increase in COVID-19 cases, which can reduce economic activity, Mayo wrote.

That has the management of most banks warning about the rest of the year. "The unknowns outweigh the knowns," he quotes Citi's CEO in his note.

Bove sees U.S. Bancorp (USB +0.1% ), PNC Financial (PNC +2.1% ) and Truist Financial (TFC +1.5% ), as most likely to suffer from weaker earnings for the rest of the year.

Indeed, Evercore ISI analyst John Pancari is cutting his 2020 EPS estimate for PNC to $1.13 from $3.94 to reflect its sizable loan loss reserve build; trims 2021 EPS estimate to $7.04 from $7.46.

For USB, he reduces his 2020 EPS estimate to 98 cents from $1.66, but raises his 2021 EPS estimate to $3.14 from $2.67.

Wolfe Research's Steven Chubak calls Bank of America's (BAC -2.7% ) Q2 results less impressive than its peers, noting that the trends at BofA were "a bit softer" relative to its peers.

"Softness in consumer fees and outsized NIM contraction may give some investors pause, and dampen upward revisions," Chuback wrote in a note.

