BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 17th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $6.94 (+8.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.54B (+0.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BLK has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 2 downward.

June ending consensus AUM of $7.236T.