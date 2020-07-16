Earthstone Energy (ESTE +4.3% ) trims its FY 2020 production guidance to 13K-14K boe/day from 13.75K-14,75K boe/day, after preliminary Q2 output of ~13.6K boe/day (65% oil).

The company says all shut-in and curtailed operated wells have returned to nearly full production, after total net production was curtailed by ~60% in May.

Earthstone says it drilled a total of five wells at its Hamman Upton project along with six wells in Ratliff pad, all at the Midland Basin, and it now has 11 gross (9.7 net operated wells) drilled and waiting on completion, with no near-term completion plans.

Earthstone shares recently were upgraded to Buy from Hold at SunTrust.