Lexaria Bioscience (OTCQX:LXRP +11.5% ) concludes Phase 1 study of oral forms of nicotine delivery, utilizing its DehydraTECH technology. The study evaluated reduced health risks relative to combusted tobacco of a preliminary DehydraTECH oral nicotine formulation.

The conclusion triggers additional phased financing up to a further $11M from Altria Ventures.

Altria says it may exercise its right to activate the "First Warrant Tranche Trigger" (as such term is defined in the Option Agreement in January 2019 with Altria).

This payment would enable Altria to retain its current exclusivity in the US market for Lexaria's DehydraTECH.

DehydraTECH, a proprietary drug delivery technology, increases bio-absorption by up to 5-10x, reduces time of onset from 1 - 2 hours to 10 - 20 minutes, and masks unwanted tastes for orally administered molecules.