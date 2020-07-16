Barr warns companies on pushing China's agenda; White House ponders travel ban

Attorney General William Barr took aim at companies he accused of collaborating with the Chinese government, while the White House is considering denying visas to China Communist Party members and families.

Separately, White House adviser Larry Kudlow suggested that TikTok could operate as a U.S.-based app if it left its Chinese holding company.

Barr said Hollywood, including Disney (NYSE:DIS), and technology companies, including Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) are “all too willing to collaborate” with the Chinese Communist Party, the WSJ reports.

“America’s corporate leaders might not think of themselves as lobbyists,” Barr said. “But you should be alert to how you might be used, and how your efforts on behalf of a foreign company or government could implicate the Foreign Agents Registration Act”.

Trump administration officials are in the early stages of discussions about banning Chinese Communist Party members and whether or not it could be applied retroactively to expel some people already in the U.S.

Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.