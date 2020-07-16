Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 17th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.13 (-31.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $552.96M (-22.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, KSU has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward.

Q2 consensus operating ratio of 65.8% vs. adj. operating ratio of 63.7% in 2Q19.