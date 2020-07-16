SSE (OTCPK:SSEZF) says it will stick with plans to invest £7.5B in low-carbon projects over the next five years, and also maintain its dividend schedule.

Coronavirus impacts on the company's operating profit in line with expectations, and anticipates profits of £150M - £250M before mitigation.

SSE has a number of renewable projects in development and earlier this month sold a 51% stake in its Seagreen 1 British offshore wind farm project to oil major Total.

SSE said it also intended to continue with its five-year dividend plan to 2022/2023, with an interim dividend of 24.4p to be declared in November 2020 for payment in March 2021.