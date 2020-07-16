For Q3, Cogeco Communication (OTCPK:CGEAF) reported a revenue growth of 3.1% Y/Y to C$605.8M led by a 4.5% (constant currency) increase in American broadband services revenue, partially offset by a 1.6% dip in Canadian broadband services.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 3.8% to C$294.7M with major contribution (7.1%) from American broadband services.

Profit stood at C$96.7M (-46.9% Y/Y) or C$1.89/share, of which C$90.8M, was attributable to Cogeco owners reflecting discontinued operations which generated a profit of C$82.5M in the year ago period.

Operating cash flow rose 6.3% to C$282.2M due to higher adjusted EBITDA along-with increase in changes in non-cash operating activities driven by working capital changes.

Free cash flow decreased by 15.2% to C$116.2M as Cogeco completed the acquisition of Southeastern Connectiut-based Thames Valley Communications and of southern Québec-based iTéract Inc.

Cogeco declared a quarterly dividend of C$0.58/share compared to C$0.525 in the comparable quarter of FY19.

During Q3, the company repurchased 601,900 shares for C$59.4M.

For FY20, the company estimates low-single digit percentage growth for revenue and adjusted EBITDA while free cash flow is seen growing in mid-single digit percentage

Previously: Cogeco Communications reports Q3 results