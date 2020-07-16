Investors file a lawsuit against Deutsche Bank (DB -1.5% ), alleging the German bank of making false and misleading statements before it agreed to pay a $150M fine for compliance failures that were partly linked to its relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

The suit claims that shareholder lost money because of its ties with Epstein, who was charged in dozens of sexual abuse cases. He died last August his Manhattan jail cell.

In the suit, the investors are seeking unspecified damages.

After the settlement with New York state regulators was announced last week, Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing said taking Epstein on as a client was "a critical mistake."