BP (BP -0.3% ) says it agreed to acquire the remaining 50% interest in the 300 MW Fowler Ridge 1 wind asset in Indiana from current partner Dominion Energy (D +1.9% ) for an undisclosed sum.

BP, which also operates the Fowler Ridge 2 and 3 wind parks, says full ownership of the 162-turbine wind farm will increase its net wind generation capacity by more than 15% to 1,076 MW.

The company says the deal advances its aim to increase the portion of its investment into low and zero carbon energy systems.

BP is part of the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative, which earlier today set targets for the first time to cut combined greenhouse gas emissions as a proportion of production.