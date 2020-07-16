U.S. economy may be 'leveling off', says Atlanta Fed's Bostic

"Real-time data that were are getting today is really suggesting there may be a leveling off in terms of level of business activity, in terms of the amount of jobs that are being returned to the economy," said Atlanta Fed Raphael Bostic during an online event hosted by the Economic Club of Florida.

He cites a "bit more reticence in the economy" as business leaders get nervous about what may soon be the end of government relief programs at the same time that COVID-19 is resurging in many parts of the country.

“You have got that short-term uncertainty. There may be retrenchment in terms of a willingness to engage," he said.

May and June data were stronger than expected, Bostic said, adding that "right now, the big question is to what extent we can sustain it."