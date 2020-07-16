Last year, Uber (UBER -0.8% ) announced plans to acquire a majority stake in grocery-deliver startup Cornershop.

Instacart (ICART) is now suing Cornershop in a federal court for allegedly scraping copyrighted images from its catalog to use in the Cornershop app and site.

Related: Last week, Uber and Cornershop launched grocery shopping through Uber's app in select Latin American and Canadian cities.

Uber has focused on food and grocery delivery as the pandemic took a chunk out of the ride-share business. The company recently announced its $2.65B acquisition of Instacart rival Postmates.