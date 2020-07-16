IZEA Worldwide (IZEA +10.7% ) launched BrandGraph Pulse enabling users to monitor the social media content mentioning any brand entity found in the platform.

IZEA's proprietary content classification engine and social content dataset will support the BrandGraph Pulse to generate brands insights and deliver daily/weekly activity digests directly to the user via a third-party messaging platform.

BrandGraph Pulse is launched in integration with Slack Technologies (WORK -1.3% ) which will allow users to deliver brand updates into any Slack channel they designate.

"BrandGraph Pulse with Slack integration brings a whole new level of utility to the platform,"" founder & CEO Ted Murphy commented.