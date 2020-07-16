In an expected formality now realized, T-Mobile (TMUS -0.7% ) says that on Aug. 2, it will combine brand operations with Sprint (which it acquired April 1) and unify all operations under the T-Mobile brand nationwide.

That will mean a lot of magenta paint, as legacy Sprint stores get their new branding and new "aggressive" promotions, among other moves.

It's the next integration step following network moves to ensure Sprint phone owners get access to T-Mobile's 5G network, and deactivating Sprint's 2.5 GHz coverage.

The news came as part of its latest "Un-carrier" announcement - a promo for anti-robocall measure Scam Shield.