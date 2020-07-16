Transocean (RIG +1.4% ) has received a contract termination for its Paul B. Loyd Jr. semi-submersible rig in the U.K., but it is now scheduled for work with operations starting in October, according to its latest quarterly fleet status report.

Transocean, whose total backlog as of July 15 was $8.9B, also says the timing of the delivery of its Deepwater Atlas drillship on order from Sembcorp Marine's Jurong Shipyard is being assessed due to delays.

The company recently disclosed plans to lay off as many as 110 workers in Texas after failing to secure a new contract for its Discover Installation drillship.