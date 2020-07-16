Position policy to address downside risks, Chicago Fed's Evans says

With the U.S. economy in a "remarkably challenged situation," policy should be positioned to address downside risks, said Chicago Fed President Charles Evans in a webinar hosted by the Global Interdependence Center.

He doesn't see the U.S. matching its previous peak in output until "sometime in middle or late 2022."

Sees the unemployment rate to be ~9%-9.5% at the end of this year.

One thing Evans is focusing on is inflation: "It's very important that we get inflation up to 2%. I'm looking for that to be the real problem over the next few years."

His comments come as Atlanta Fed's Bostic says the U.S. economy may be leveling off due to concerns about government relief ending and virus cases rising.