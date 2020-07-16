As Eldorado Resorts (ERI -2.8% ) and Caesars Entertainment(CZR -1.0% ) near a closing date on their merger, investors are starting to size up the companies together.

Per recent reports, combined same-store revenue for the two companies together was down 21% for May and June and and EBITDA was down around 3%.

"Destination locations (Reno for ERI and Vegas/New Orleans for CZR) dragged with revenue down -42% and -48% to -50% for ERI and CZR, respectively," notes Bank of America on the trends.

"Vegas continues to struggle despite relatively healthy leisure demand with CZR destination EBITDA -55% to -65% on a hold adjusted basis, though downside flow through is well-managed at ~1x. We remain cautious on Vegas amid weak pricing in the absence of convention/group travel and given seasonal leisure demand."

Shares of ERI have bounced around in a range of $36 to $44 over the last month.