Glencore (OTCPK:GLNCY -0.7% ) says its Mopani Copper Mines in Zambia will continue mining operations while initiating an appeal against the country's mining ministry, which rejected its proposal to suspend operations due to the coronavirus and low copper prices.

"Mopani remains of the belief that the only way to protect the company’s value and preserve the option to deliver its growth projects when conditions further improve is to transition the operations to care and maintenance," the company says.

Mopani, which produced 119K metric tons of copper in 2018, suspended its mines in early April, citing the virus and other problems, but started operating again a month later after the decision sparked a backlash from Zambia's government.