NeutriSci International (OTCQB:NRXCF) enters into a definitive distribution agreement with Japan's Tabletz LLC for initial 5-years.

The partnership provides Tabletz with exclusivity to distribute and sell NeutriSci's IP and technology engineered new broad-spectrum hemp product line of CBD tabs in the Japanese market.

Tabletz to launch fully in October with planned distribution throughout 46K currently contracted locations in Japan. Shipment of NeutriSci's initial sample order worth $37.5K expected to be completed in the "next couple of days".

"This will open the door for us to continue our expansion into other parts of Asia and Australia," said NeutriSci CEO Glen Rehman.

On another note, the company grants 5M incentive stock options, exercisable at $0.16/share with expiry of 5 years.